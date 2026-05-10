How To Turn Your Apartment Into a Smart Home for Under $300

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If your apartment is living in the past, now's your chance to get with the times.

Forget about having to turn on a light every time you walk into a room and say goodbye to scribbling your grocery list on a scrap of paper in your kitchen.

Turn your place into a smart home with high tech devices that are designed to make your life easier. From smart light bulbs to security cameras, these items will bring you back to the future.

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TMZ CHEAT SHEET: SMART APARTMENT

Turn any of your electronics or appliances into a smart device with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini.

Easy set up and use, these smart plugs give you the hands-free convenience of controlling your home devices with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Set a timer or create a schedule to control your electronics automatically or use the phone app so you can turn electronics on and off whenever … no matter where you are.

Always set the right mood with the help of Linkind Smart Light Bulbs. These high tech bulbs can adjust their brightness and swap their color with over 13 million different tones and shades to choose from.

Each bulb seamlessly links with Alexa, Google Home or an app on your phone, so you can turn them on and off with just a command.

Set routines, generate light scenes tailored specifically for you and take the lighting in your home to the next level, no pro skills needed.

You'll never have to wonder what's going on outside (or inside) your home when you're equipped with Wyze Cam Pan v3 Cameras.

Whether you're monitoring your backyard or keeping track of what’s going on in the living room when you’re not around, these security cameras are built to last … withstanding rain, high temps, and frigid cold.

They deliver crystal-clear video with 360° pan and 180° tilt coverage … plus automatically detect and follow movement. Watch it all happen right from your phone -- or store it on a memory card in case you need it later.

Alexa, at your service. The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the latest smart devices in the brand’s lineup -- and the most affordable.

Whether you’re asking about the forecast or need to add something to your to-do list, this device has got your back.

Control other compatible smart home devices with just your voice and create routines that make your life a whole lot easier … from automatically turning on the AC when the temp gets too high or changing the lights when you walk into a room.

Make your home more secure with a Ring Doorbell. Know exactly who’s at your front door … even when you’re not home. With 66% more vertical coverage than earlier versions, you’ll get head-to-toe video footage of what’s going on outside, whether you’re snug in bed or across the world. Plus, it comes equipped with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door … or get more information during those moments when you aren’t actually at home.

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