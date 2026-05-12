Benny Blanco Mistook Friend for Home Intruder, Nearly Stabbed Him

Play video content Video: Benny Blanco Tells Wild Story Where He Mistook Friend for a Home Intruder Friends Keep Secrets

Benny Blanco is reflecting on a VERY close call ... AKA the night he almost stabbed his friend to death after mistaking him for a home intruder!

He spilled the story on his "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast ... saying he woke up hearing a weird noise in the house and immediately tiptoed to the kitchen to arm himself with a knife.

Things got hilarious fast when Lil Dicky asked why he didn't just grab a gun ... but Benny admitted he'd probably accidentally shoot himself if he had one -- so a knife was the more responsible choice.

Benny explained he was crouched low behind furniture, planning to stab upward if the "intruder" popped out.

Plot twist -- the "intruder" was actually one of his friends ... who ALSO heard noise, ALSO panicked, and ALSO grabbed a knife for protection. 🙈