Benny Blanco Mistook Friend for Home Intruder, Nearly Stabbed Him
Benny Blanco I Almost Knifed My Friend During Burglary Scare!!!
Benny Blanco is reflecting on a VERY close call ... AKA the night he almost stabbed his friend to death after mistaking him for a home intruder!
He spilled the story on his "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast ... saying he woke up hearing a weird noise in the house and immediately tiptoed to the kitchen to arm himself with a knife.
Things got hilarious fast when Lil Dicky asked why he didn't just grab a gun ... but Benny admitted he'd probably accidentally shoot himself if he had one -- so a knife was the more responsible choice.
Benny explained he was crouched low behind furniture, planning to stab upward if the "intruder" popped out.
Plot twist -- the "intruder" was actually one of his friends ... who ALSO heard noise, ALSO panicked, and ALSO grabbed a knife for protection. 🙈
Benny joked it was basically a 50/50 shot one of them was getting stabbed before they realized what was happening ... but thankfully everyone survived the knife standoff!