Benny Blanco Receives Offer to Profit Off His Feet

Benny Blanco’s feet have stomped their way into the headlines -- and now one influencer brand thinks it’s time he cashes in on the hype ... and they wanna step up to the plate and help him!

In a letter to Benny that was obtained by TMZ, The Circle -- an ultra-exclusive membership club for top creators -- is urging him to join so they can help launch a foot-focused subscription account built around his now-infamous dusty toes.

Their pitch? Pretty slick. They say they’ll hook him up with filming strategy, camera angles and even "foot cam" style content to make his toe-centric posts look polished and engaging.

The Circle also points out there’s a surprisingly huge audience for this kinda content -- something Benny may have already noticed after his dirty feet went viral last week and landed him a reasonable 3-out-of-5 star rating on WikiFeet.

If that’s not enough to tiptoe him over the line, they’re dangling collabs in front of him -- and even asking him to judge their "Prettiest Feet" contest!