Benny Blanco Receives Offer to Profit Off His Feet
Benny Blanco Offered Help to Launch Foot Focused Account After Flaunting Toes!!!
Benny Blanco’s feet have stomped their way into the headlines -- and now one influencer brand thinks it’s time he cashes in on the hype ... and they wanna step up to the plate and help him!
In a letter to Benny that was obtained by TMZ, The Circle -- an ultra-exclusive membership club for top creators -- is urging him to join so they can help launch a foot-focused subscription account built around his now-infamous dusty toes.
Their pitch? Pretty slick. They say they’ll hook him up with filming strategy, camera angles and even "foot cam" style content to make his toe-centric posts look polished and engaging.
The Circle also points out there’s a surprisingly huge audience for this kinda content -- something Benny may have already noticed after his dirty feet went viral last week and landed him a reasonable 3-out-of-5 star rating on WikiFeet.
If that’s not enough to tiptoe him over the line, they’re dangling collabs in front of him -- and even asking him to judge their "Prettiest Feet" contest!
Bottom line -- there could be some serious toe-dough on the table ... now it’s just a question of whether Benny’s ready to dip his toes in the business!