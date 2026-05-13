Dog Rescued From Burning House by Colorado Cops, on Body Cam Video

Play video content Video: Body Cam Footage Shows Heroic Dog Rescue From Burning Building Westminster Police via Storyful

Colorado cops sprang into action to save a dog from a burning building earlier this month ... and got the whole rescue on camera.

On Monday, Westminster Police shared the body cam footage from the house fire, which shows them going inside to save the pup while flames spread along the way.

In an X post, WPD said they beat the firefighters to the scene to find the homeowner had managed to get out with one of his dogs ... but the second one was still trapped inside.

You can see in the video ... they were able to grab the pup and bring her out to the lawn, where she was returned to her owner.

It didn't take long for the Westminster Fire Department to show up, and they wrote on Facebook they were able to get the blaze under control once they knew everyone was out safe.