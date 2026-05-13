Rep. Seth Magaziner Says We're Totally Unprepared for Next Pandemic

Jacob is soooo Gen Z -- complain complain complain, although this time he may have a point.

Our D.C. young'un ran into Rep. Seth Magaziner on The Hill, and told the Congressman about how he and his friends suffered through COVID, and how he just couldn't handle another pandemic.

The Rep. from Rhode Island was sympathetic, and confessed our country is totally unprepared for another disease that shuts America down.

Jacob then went to his go-to -- THE FREAKOUT METER -- and asked the Congressman where we land.