Gabriela Moura Flexes on Her Millions of Followers in Revealing Pink Bikini

Gabriela Moura is flaunting her fit figure in a sexy swimsuit for a new shoot with Victoria's Secret PINK.

The influencer put her killer curves on display for her millions of followers, writing in the Instagram caption ... "VS pink shoot vlog out now on youtubeeee!!!"

She's rocking a pretty, pink bikini in the carousel, as she poses poolside with her hands in the air.

The social media star stuns in the sun for the fun photoshoot ... and you can see she looks gorgeous and glowing.

In another shot, the photographer snapped Gabi lounging on a float ... showing off her legs for days. Sure seems like a pool party we'd want to be invited to.