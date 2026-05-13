Sommer Ray Is the Ultimate Summer Bae in a Yellow Thong Bikini
Sommer Ray Sun's Out, Buns Out In Thong Bikini!!!
Published
Sommer Ray? She's lookin' more like summer bae in this thong bikini! The influencer-slash-DJ was soaking up some sun in a barely-there bikini that featured a flirty flower on her hip.
She shared the steamy shots on social media Tuesday, captioning the carousel ... "my mom named me sommer ray for a reason."
The fitness model flaunted her flawless figure, flashing her bum for her nearly 22 million followers. And as the old adage goes ... sun's out, buns out!
Check out the gallery to see all the sexy snaps from Sommer's cheeky photoshoot on the beach!