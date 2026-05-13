Sommer Ray Is the Ultimate Summer Bae in a Yellow Thong Bikini

Sommer Ray? She's lookin' more like summer bae in this thong bikini! The influencer-slash-DJ was soaking up some sun in a barely-there bikini that featured a flirty flower on her hip.

She shared the steamy shots on social media Tuesday, captioning the carousel ... "my mom named me sommer ray for a reason."

The fitness model flaunted her flawless figure, flashing her bum for her nearly 22 million followers. And as the old adage goes ... sun's out, buns out!