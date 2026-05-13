Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sommer Ray Is the Ultimate Summer Bae in a Yellow Thong Bikini

Sommer Ray Sun's Out, Buns Out In Thong Bikini!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sommer Ray Soaks Up The Sun In A Cheeky Yellow Bikini
Launch Gallery
Itsy Bitsy Yellow Bikini! Launch Gallery

Sommer Ray? She's lookin' more like summer bae in this thong bikini! The influencer-slash-DJ was soaking up some sun in a barely-there bikini that featured a flirty flower on her hip.

She shared the steamy shots on social media Tuesday, captioning the carousel ... "my mom named me sommer ray for a reason."

0513-Sommer-Ray-Yellow-Bikini-Beach-Sub1

The fitness model flaunted her flawless figure, flashing her bum for her nearly 22 million followers. And as the old adage goes ... sun's out, buns out!

Check out the gallery to see all the sexy snaps from Sommer's cheeky photoshoot on the beach!

Related articles