Texas HBCU Football Star William Davis Dead at 22

Sam Houston State University is mourning the loss of defensive back William Davis, who has died at the age of 22, TMZ has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sam Houston State University tells TMZ … "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of SHSU student-athlete Will Davis."

The school's Head Football Coach Phil Longo released a statement saying ... "It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis. Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew."

Coach Longo continues ... "Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids and I are praying for Will's family during this difficult time."

Davis had most recently transferred to Sam Houston State earlier this year after a standout collegiate journey that began at Virginia Union University, where he played three seasons from 2022 through 2024. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Davis joined the Bearkats for spring workouts in Huntsville this past April and was preparing for a fresh start with the program.

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After committing to SHSU, Davis expressed excitement about his next chapter, saying the school felt like home right away and emphasizing his desire to find a strong cultural fit far from his home state of Virginia.

Sam Houston State officials say the program plans to honor Davis during the 2026 season, though details have not yet been announced.

Will was 22.