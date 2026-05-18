Holly Madison Dating Las Vegas Attorney Steve Dimopoulos

Holly Madison has a new man in her life ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's dating prominent Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Holly and Steve started seeing each other in March after meeting at Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, marking Holly's first serious relationship since her split from longtime on again, off again boyfriend Zak Bagans.

We're told the couple has already been spotted out together around Vegas several times in recent weeks. Our sources say Holly and Steve attended David Copperfield's final show together and were recently seen sitting behind the glass at the last Vegas Golden Knights home game.

Another source tells us Holly has also been frequently staying overnight at David's penthouse.

Steve is a major name in Vegas legal circles, with billboards all over the city and friendships with numerous celebrities and entertainers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The romance comes months after Holly publicly hinted an unnamed ex cheated on her in a series of social media posts. While she never named Bagans directly, fans speculated she was referring to him after TMZ broke the news earlier this year the pair had split for good.

Zak later told TMZ ... "We were on and off for 6 years. Broke up multiple times. We haven’t spoken in 3 months. Wish her the best."