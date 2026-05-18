Saweetie Sued For Over $3 Million By Promoter Over Alleged No-Show at Japan Concerts
Saweetie Promoter Sues For $3 Million Over Alleged Fraud
Rapper Saweetie is being dragged to court by a concert promoter, accusing her of fraud … TMZ has learned.
The company Moon Dream Production filed suit against Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring for fraud and breach of contract.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Saweetie entered into a deal to perform 4 shows in Japan from July 18 to July 26, 2025. Moon Dream claims Saweetie agreed to perform for a $200k fee. She was paid a $100k deposit, per court docs.
The concert promoter says Saweetie breached the deal by failing to perform the shows. The suit claimed the rapper and her entire team “utilized all the visa services facilitated by” the promoter, which allowed her to 'enter Japan, then proceeded to perform at different venues for other vendors on the same dates she was contractually bound to perform” for them.
The promoter claims Saweetie and her team have refused to return the $100k – despite them losing out on $100k for merchandise and promo expenses and $200k spent on the venue. The promoter also says they expected to net $400k in profits from her performance … which they obviously missed out on.
The suit is also seeking $3 million in punitive damages.