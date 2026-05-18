Saweetie Sued For Over $3 Million By Promoter Over Alleged No-Show at Japan Concerts

Rapper Saweetie is being dragged to court by a concert promoter, accusing her of fraud … TMZ has learned.



The company Moon Dream Production filed suit against Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring for fraud and breach of contract.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Saweetie entered into a deal to perform 4 shows in Japan from July 18 to July 26, 2025. Moon Dream claims Saweetie agreed to perform for a $200k fee. She was paid a $100k deposit, per court docs.

The concert promoter says Saweetie breached the deal by failing to perform the shows. The suit claimed the rapper and her entire team “utilized all the visa services facilitated by” the promoter, which allowed her to 'enter Japan, then proceeded to perform at different venues for other vendors on the same dates she was contractually bound to perform” for them.