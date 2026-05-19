Memorial Day Weekend Must-Haves for Beach, Pool, BBQ

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Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer … so give it the welcome it deserves.

Whether you're hitting the beach, hanging poolside or firing up the BBQ at home, make sure you've got all the gear covered to set the tone for the months ahead.

From oversized beach bags to chairs that truly have your back and water bottles built for the heat, these essentials are here to keep your holiday stress-free … so you can focus on the important things.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you’re taking the boat out or headed on any rugged activities this Memorial Day weekend, this Mission Outdoor Cassi Heavy-Duty Boat Tote is sure to come in handy.

Whether you’re gathering gear for your nautical adventures or just have a lot of stuff to bring to the beach, this waterproof mesh bag has enough space for all of your essentials.

With reinforced straps, it’s a comfortable carry and won’t break down when you need it most.

If you’re looking for something a little more fashionable when it comes to your bag of choice for outdoor activities, this Straw Beach Tote may be just what you’re looking for.

Handmade by artisans, this durable bag is perfect for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool or bringing on vacay.

It’s got plenty of space for towels, sunscreen, a change of clothes … and all of your smaller accessories will fit in its three interior pockets. And with a rectangle base, it’s guaranteed to stay upright wherever you bring it.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated this holiday weekend. You’ll want to have the Owala 32 oz FreeSip Water Bottle with you at all times!

Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, but this stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways … either hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening.

Its lid is leak-proof and it features a convenient carry loop that also doubles as a lock when closed.

The Owala FreeSip Sway Water Bottle will keep you hydrated all weekend long.

This large stainless steel tumbler comes equipped with a bucket handle that makes carrying drinks a breeze … while still managing to fit into cupholders. It’s also loaded with a sip-or-swig spout and triple-layer insulation, guaranteeing you up to 24 hours of ice cold drinks.

Plus, it’s leak-proof so you never have to worry about spills.

This Laguna Beach Textile Co. Oversized Beach Towel can’t be beat.

Say goodbye to tiny, uncomfortable beach towels. This ultra plush towel is thicker, softer and more absorbent than any other towel you’ve brought to the beach ... and comes in so many fun prints and colors.

Whether you’re lounging or drying off, you’ll feel the luxury of this towel that you’re sure to have for years to come.

No more bringing the beach home with you after a day in the sun.

This extra large Waterproof & Sandproof Beach Blanket repels sand, water, and debris.

Crafted from quick-drying, breathable fabric, it just takes a quick shake to guarantee it’s clean and free of excess sand. And when you’re done, it folds neatly into a compact carry bag for easy storage and transport.

What would a holiday weekend be without cracking open a couple of cold ones?

Keep your drinks chilled all day long with the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler. This durable soft shell cooler can hold up to six cans at a time plus ice and with a wide-mouth opening, it’s all so easy to access.

And thanks to its ColdCell insulation, it’s guaranteed to maintain its ice-cold temperature, superior to the cold-holding of other soft shell coolers.

Kick back in comfort with the Business & Pleasure Co. Mañana Beach Chair. Designed to bring comfort and style to the beach, this chair offers fully horizontal reclining while being practical, lightweight, and effortlessly refined. It comes ready to go with a built-in side pocket drink holder as well as an insulated zip-up back pocket to keep essentials close. And when you’re heading home for the day, the chair folds neatly into a backpack for easy, hands-free carry.

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