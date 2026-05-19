Paul Schrader might just have another movie to get working on ... having just revealed his A.I. girlfriend told him to get lost because she didn't like the conversation.

The iconic "Taxi Driver" writer made the admission on Facebook ... noting he was curious about the newfangled experience, so he went for it ... and it didn't go so hot.

In his own words, Paul says ... "I tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation, and so forth. She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming."

Paul -- being a super creative dude and great writer, pushed the program to reveal more to him, which is when ... "She terminated our conversation." Ouch.

Just like Jake LaMotta in his classic "Raging Bull" ... PS didn't go down without a fight!