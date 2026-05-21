Guess The Sexy Horror Actress!

It's time to get a little scared ... and really hot with another round of guess who.

This actress is the newest obsession in the horror community after her breakout performance as a ghoulish GF in a recently released film ... with her performance -- and bod -- catching fans' attention.

This terrifying temptress received widespread recognition after starring in the last season of "13 Reasons Why" playing Estela de la Cruz, before landing the role as Sarah Cushing in "Superman & Lois."