Best Amazon Memorial Day Sale Deals for Summer

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Memorial Day weekend is not just the unofficial start to summer … it's also one of the biggest sale events of the year.

With a hot summer ahead, it’s time to upgrade your gear for the warmer weather, from bathing suits to pool floats -- and all for epic-ly low prices. That's right ... Amazon is having a massive Memorial Day Weekend sale you don't want to miss!

So whether you’re headed poolside, oceanside, or just planning to kick it outdoors this summer, we've got you covered with major deals on the gear you need.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: MEMORIAL DAY SALE

Pump up the tunes! This Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker provides unbelievable sound at an unbeatable price. Bring this speaker with you for on-the-go tunes, from the beach to a barbecue.

With huge stereo and enhanced bass, this device delivers vibrant audio … and has up to 24 hours of non-stop playtime … keeping you covered all weekend long.

And with IPX7 waterproof protection, you’ll be safeguarded against accidental splashes, wet weather and mud.

Upgrade your bathing suit before summer officially kicks off. This Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit is made to be flattering. With a twist front and plunging neckline, this unique suit will become a staple in your swimwear collection.

It's also designed with removable padding, adjustable wide straps and ruching at the waist for tummy control … so it's a perfect fit for literally anyone.

Plus, it's available in a wide variety of colors, from vibrant pink to baby blue, meaning you're guaranteed to find something you’ll love.

Lounging by the pool or hitting the beach this weekend? Do it in style in this Crochet Bathing Suit Coverup.

Featuring an asymmetric hem with tassels and an open knit that shows off your swimwear, this piece will have you looking hot … but feeling cool.

There's plenty of color options too, ensuring it complements the rest of your Memorial Day 'fit.

Gone are the days of being uncomfortable while you're sitting around the campfire or on the beach.

Sink into a Coleman Portable Camping Chair that's complete with a fully cushioned seat and back. It's got adjustable arm heights and can hold up to 325 lbs., making it suitable for all shapes and sizes.

Plus, it’s also equipped with a cup holder and a 4-can cooler so you can grab a cold drink without getting up. And when you’re ready to head home, it folds up into a compact storage bag.

Nothing says relaxation quite like floating in the pool while enjoying a three day weekend.

With this Inflatable Pool Floats Set, you (and your BFF) are guaranteed a whole lot of time to unwind.

Simply inflate both floaties, toss them in the pool and sink into the serene comfort of knowing you have absolutely nothing to do.

Kick off summer with a new hobby. This Inflatable Standup Paddleboard is perfect for newbies who are trying paddleboarding for the first time.

Each set comes with everything you need to get started, from the paddle, air pump and fins all the way to a waterproof storage bag for your belongings and a repair kit in case things go awry.

Whether you’re paddling across the pond, fishing while on board or trying your hand at water yoga, you’re bound to have adventures this weekend and beyond.

Lukewarm drinks? Not on your watch this weekend. This 3-in-1 Slim Can Cooler is guaranteed to keep your beverages cool for up to six hours.

With double-walled vacuum insulation and an extra copper layer, your drink will be refreshing until the very last sip. Whether you’re drinking from a beer bottle, soda can or a 12 oz. slim can, this cooler has got you covered.

Memorial Day means it's basically summer so ditch the sneakers and loafers for something a little more comfortable. These Women’s Slip On Faux Leather Sandals are perfect for all of your holiday weekend activities, from hitting the pool to dinner by the beach. Plus, they’re available in so many colors so you’ll always have a pair to match your look.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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