Play video content Video: Rep. Ro Khanna Gives His Picks for Celebrities Who Should Run for Office TMZ.com

Rep. Ro Khanna is high on Hollywood ... and has 3 celebs he'd like to see take an oath of office.

We got the Congressman from California Thursday leaving Capitol Hill, and Jacob figured, what the heck ... ask him about celebs whose names should appear on the ballot.

We're frankly surprised he was all in, given his feelings about a former reality star who currently inhabits a house on Pennsylvania Ave.