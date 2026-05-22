Rep. Ro Khanna Gives His Picks for Celebrities Who Should Run for Office
Rep. Ro Khanna My Pic for Celebs Fit for High Office!!!
Published
Rep. Ro Khanna is high on Hollywood ... and has 3 celebs he'd like to see take an oath of office.
We got the Congressman from California Thursday leaving Capitol Hill, and Jacob figured, what the heck ... ask him about celebs whose names should appear on the ballot.
We're frankly surprised he was all in, given his feelings about a former reality star who currently inhabits a house on Pennsylvania Ave.
But the Congressman ticked off 3 names. You'll have to watch the video for specifics, but one of them knows how to avenge, and another is a true gent.