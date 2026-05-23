Best Citizen Watch Deals in Amazon's Memorial Day Sale

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These fantastic watches are here to help you count every second of your dreaded meeting ... or your wonderful vacation.

Time doesn't discriminate between good and bad, but it's always important to keep your timekeepers as sharp as you.

Here are some of the sharpest Citizen Watches you can find ... during Amazon's Memorial Day sale!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Citizen is all about class and simplicity. This Automatic Tsuyosa Citizen Luxury Watch is the embodiment of both.

The neat thing about this option is that it has multiple color variants.

So, if you you're not a fan of this bronze-orange color, you can get green, gold, navy blue, or black to fit your taste!

Oh god, look at the time ... See, you can do that AND look at your wrist when you have a Citizen Brycen Eco-Drive on! Who wants to look at that lame clock they have mounted on your office wall?

No, you came here because you like to tell time like a boss ... and bosses tell time with this solar-powered wonder.

Nothing tells people you're a master of time better than this Citizen Chronograph Atomic Time Keeping Watch!

Whether you're flying into work, flying into an exercise, or flying into, well, the sky ... this Watch is built to be your "flying" partner!

"I don't want that watch, it's got too many numbers on it!" That's a complaint you would NEVER hear with this Citizen Axiom Watch! This is for time-telling veterans, okay? Only someone who has been looking at a clock their whole life will know what time it is even without the numbers! And, this is a classy way to wear it -- just black and gold, and simple, sleek design.

Ladies ... this time it's your time! This Citizen Women's Gold Rectangle watch is an excellent piece of bling that screams girl boss!

It's elegant, bold, and beautiful ... just like you -- but only if you wear it! Just kidding. But do give it a shot. You won't be disappointed.

This Citizen Men's Gold Two-Tone Luxury Watch is the crème de la crème.

The 40.5mm two-tone silver and gold-tone stainless steel case holds a sunray green dial with a 1/5 second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour, time, and date. The sleek dial is accented with gold-tone registers and indices, protected by a sapphire crystal. In other words ... this is a great watch that crowns your boldest fashion statements!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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