Guess The American Music Awards Nominee Behind This Spider Kid!
Guess The American Music Awards Nominee Behind This Spider Kid!
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Before this lil' daredevil holding a tarantula turned into a musical icon, he was just admiring Elvis Presley's music ... and looking up to Coldplay!
This talented guy has won several American Music Awards -- both solo and with his boy band. He's heading into tonight's award show with several noms, including "Artist of the Year" ... and that's what makes him beautiful!