Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The American Music Awards Nominee Behind This Spider Kid!

Guess The American Music Awards Nominee Behind This Spider Kid!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this lil' daredevil holding a tarantula turned into a musical icon, he was just admiring Elvis Presley's music ... and looking up to Coldplay!

This talented guy has won several American Music Awards -- both solo and with his boy band. He's heading into tonight's award show with several noms, including "Artist of the Year" ... and that's what makes him beautiful!

Can you guess who he is?

Related articles