Shop Quentin Tarantino-Inspired Apparel & Accessories

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Ask any film buff ... no one makes cult classics quite like Quentin Tarantino.

And whether you're an avid fan, want to swipe his characters' cool style or are simply looking for some Halloween inspo ... a little Tarantino gear goes a long way.

From "Kill Bill" to "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and more ... we've rounded up some pulp pop culture finds for all you film fans!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you're a bad MFer like Jules Winnfield, then you need this "Pulp Fiction" BMF wallet.

It may not be the real deal, but it's pretty dang close.

It's made from genuine leather and boasts quality stitching and embroidery, so this wallet will have you feeling like the baddest MFer around.

These Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers don't just look like they came right off the set of "Kill Bill" ... they look like they're fresh off The Bride's feet!

According to Vogue, this is the *exact* style shoe Uma Thurman wore when her character took on O-Ren Ishii.

Snag a pair for yourself so you can look just as badass!

You can embody Cliff Booth's stunt man swagger with these Ray Ban aviators that look just like the ones Brad Pitt wore in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

You may not be able to mimic that jawline -- without some serious maxing -- but you can at least get the accoutrements.

The gradient brown lenses sit in the gold frame for a look that's cool enough for the big screen.

After more of Cliff's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" look?

You can also swipe his style with these Minnetonka moccasins.

The shoes give hot hippie energy, which really works for BP ... and totally could for you, too!

The soft suede, subtle fringe and silver buttons give a nice, laid-back feel to the footwear.

Donny Donowitz famously channeled Red Sox legend Ted Williams when he took his bat to Nazis' skulls in "Inglorious Basterds."

And he did it all in a classic ribbed tank top ... showcasing those enviably beefy arms.

And if you want to exude that same effortless machismo, you can't go wrong with this classic Hanes tank. Just scuff it up a bit ... and get some mud and ketchup stains to make it even more authentic-looking.

What's wrong with being Mr. Pink? Well, Mr. Pink doesn't have these Clubmaster sunglasses worn by Mr. Orange in "Reservoir Dogs!"

If your dream is to walk down some back-alley in slow-mo, with some cool sunglasses, a cigarette, a nice black suit, and not tipping your waiter because you don't believe in it ... then these are the sunglasses for you!

They're so good, Tarantino had to put them in his debut film ... how's that for style?

If you wanna look good like Jackie Brown, you just need to get yourself a Kangol hat.

You can see the brand name and the little kangaroo logo in "Jackie Brown" ... as she sips a soda with a cigarette in hand.

And the Wool 504 flat cap is designed to give a perfectly flattering fit, just like Jackie's!

Only real "Pulp Fiction" fans will appreciate this UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs shirt ... so snag one for yourself! Vincent may have been deemed a dork in this tee, but you'll be anything but! Fellow Tarantino fans will appreciate the nod to the cult classic.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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