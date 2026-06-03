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Guess The Sexy Star Rockin' This Red White & Blue Bikini!

Sexy Star Sporting Red, White & Blue Guess Who!

By TMZ Staff
Published
American Flag Swimsuits -- Guess Who! Part 2
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

BLESS 🥵

Can you guess which sexy celeb flaunted her stars in this eye-popping selfie?! We got you covered with a few clues, then it's on you to score!

In 2016, she earned the title of "Penthouse Pet of the Year." Beyond her successful career, she's a professional stuntwoman specializing in combat scenes, wire work, and fire burns.

She's also training to become an EMT -- talk about doing it all!

Can you put out the fire and put a name to this patriotic princess?!

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