Guess The Sexy Star Rockin' This Red White & Blue Bikini!
Sexy Star Sporting Red, White & Blue Guess Who!
Published
BLESS 🥵
Can you guess which sexy celeb flaunted her stars in this eye-popping selfie?! We got you covered with a few clues, then it's on you to score!
In 2016, she earned the title of "Penthouse Pet of the Year." Beyond her successful career, she's a professional stuntwoman specializing in combat scenes, wire work, and fire burns.
She's also training to become an EMT -- talk about doing it all!
Can you put out the fire and put a name to this patriotic princess?!