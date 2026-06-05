2026 Tony Awards: Nominees & Performers to Watch at This Year's Ceremony
2026 Tony Awards Triple Threat Talents!!! Nominees & Performers To Watch
Get ready for the most dramatic day of the year ... it's almost time for the 2026 Tony Awards!!!
Sunday's ceremony is going to be a star-studded event, full of A-list nominees and performers, like Queen Latifah, Daniel Radcliffe, Dylan Mulvaney and more. Plus, it's hosted by Pink ... so here's hoping for a night of near-constant aerial gymnastics!
Whitney Leavitt, Julianne Hough, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are among those set to perform ... and big names like Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Rachel Dratch are up for awards.
These stars can do it all ... sing, dance, and act -- 8 times a week, mind you -- and you can watch them all show off their chops this weekend when the Tony Awards come roaring into view.
There are also quite a few famous first-time nominees ... including Rose Byrne, Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, Ana Gasteyer, Aya Cash, June Squibb, and Aubrey Plaza's baby daddy Christopher Abbott.
Not to mention, there are some up-and-coming first-time nominees who just might steal the show ... like Hannah Cruz, Nichelle Lewis, and Nicholas Christopher.
Check out our gallery for the who's who of the 2026 Tonys!
Make sure to keep with us on Sunday -- we'll be dropping the red carpet arrivals comin' in hot!