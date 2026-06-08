Brad Paisley Rips 'Nightmare' Proposed A.I. Data Center Near Nashville Zoo

Play video content Video: Brad Paisley Opposes Proposed AI Data Center Near Nashville Zoo

Brad Paisley is super pissed about a plan to build an artificial intelligence data center near the Nashville Zoo ... and he's hoping to stop the development.

The country star posted a video message slamming the "absolute nightmare" the proposed data center would create ... telling fans it's a crap idea that would ruin the area.

A permit has been filed to demolish two buildings in the area to make way for the proposed 69,000-square-foot data center, which the zoo says would be about 50 yards from some of its animals, including leopards.

Brad says ... "It doesn't belong there. It would be an enormous monstrosity, an absolute eyesore, and detract in every way, for not only that zoo, but also that area."

BP is not the only opposed to the new facility ... a petition against the center has more than 311,000 signatures and counting.

Erin Brockovich is among those who have signed the petition ... she's the famed environmental activist who Julia Roberts played in the 2000 film about her life.

It'll be interesting to see if Brad helps stop the data center from breaking ground ... or if DC BLOX, the Atlanta-based company behind the project, tells Brad to sing his gripes elsewhere.