Shop Drake's Amazon Collection During Early Prime Day Deals

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Started from the bottom, now we're here … at Drake's Warehouse.

Everyone's favorite Canadian rapper teamed up with Amazon to keep you stocked up on the latest Drake essentials.

With everything from hoodies all the way to merch inspired by Air Drake, his $200 million private jet, he's got you covered … and it’s all on sale for Early Prime Day. While most of us won't be flying on Air Drake anytime soon, we can at least pretend with the must haves from his collection.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Drake may only love his bed and his mama but you can cozy up with Drizzy every night with the Drake Body Pillow.

This oversized pillow is massive at over 4 ft long and features an image of Drake ready for bed in his silk bonnet.

It's a unique gift for fans of the musician, whether they put it on display or use it as a cuddle buddy at night.

Get some shut eye with the Air Drake Eye Mask. While you may not be taking the private jet to London, Paris or Drake’s hometown of Toronto, this 100% silk mask is guaranteed to keep the light out no matter where you are.

Featuring a print inspired by Virgil Abloh’s sky-blue and white cloud camouflage design on Drake's actual jet, this eye mask makes a statement even when you're sleeping.

You may not be sleeping in the clouds on your PJ but you can feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud with this Air Drake Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.

Each set includes two pillowcases that feature the Air Drake logo.

Plus, it has all the benefits of sleeping on silk … like preventing hair breakage and frizz as well as offering natural temperature regulation.

A piece of merch most superfans probably don’t have? These Air Drake Socks.

With an embroidered official logo, these heavy duty socks are a subtle nod to everyone's favorite Canadian rapper.

With high quality construction, these are sure to last for years to come.

Silk pajamas when I wake though … and this Air Drake Silk Robe for when you're doing anything else.

Because why not make yourself comfortable when you’re kicking back at home?

Whether you’re doing your skincare routine or are making breakfast, this silky smooth robe will have you feeling luxurious no matter what you’re up to.

Some days, you just don’t want to be you. And for those days, you can be Drake instead.

This full coverage Drake Face Mask allows you to see the world through Drake’s eyes ... although you’re probably going to get some pretty confused looks from passerbys.

Featuring a life-size print of Drake's face, this mask is guaranteed to create some hilarious situations.

Drake's eighth studio album your certified fav?

Then you'll love this Drake For All The Dogs Hoodie.

In a bold electric blue colorway, this sweatshirt features vibrant screen-printed graphics that include two angels and a puff-printed horse as well as the number "4," and "HOTMOMS.COM" on the back.

Somebody who loves you in the buildin’ ... and they got you this Drake Someone Loves Me City T-Shirt.

No matter where you're from, Drake has you covered. Houston, Toronto, New York and beyond, these tees can rep wherever you or your loved one are from.

Keep your locks on point while you catch some Zzzs. Even Drake, himself, uses this Drake Certified Lover Boy Bonnet. With a silky satin feel, this bonnet can help reduce frizz, prevent damage and maintain your style while you sleep. Meaning you can wake up looking (and feeling) fresh.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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