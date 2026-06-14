Jump on These Early Prime Day Deals on Travel Gear Before They Take Off!

Before They Take Off!

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With these deals up, it's time to go wheels up! Travel gear can really make or break an entire trip ... you have to know your bags will hold up before you start packing them!

And it's not just luggage ... comfy sneakers, leak-proof water bottles and portable power banks are all travel essentials. They're also all on sale early for Amazon Prime Day!

We've rounded up some of the best travel gear on sale right now ... and you'll want to get on these deals before they take off!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

You'll be jet-setting in style with the Olixis 3-Piece Luggage Set.

It includes 3 expandable hard shell bags -- a 20-inch, a 24-inch and a 28-inch -- so whether you're off for the weekend or taking an extended vacay, you'll be good to go!

And they're a dream at the airport ... complete with a TSA-certified combination lock and spinner wheels so you can glide right to your gate.

Comfort is key no matter how you're traveling ... and you sure don't want your dogs to be barking after a long day of planes, trains or automobiles.

Luckily, the Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Sneakers are on sale early for Prime Day!

They've got a cushioned sole and are made with memory foam to support your foot's specific shape. They're as comfy as they are cute!

If you're after something dependable you can bring with you literally anywhere, the Amazon Essentials Travel Tote is the perfect pick.

You can carry it by hand or over your shoulder -- thanks to the padded handles -- or use the detachable crossbody strap for a little extra convenience.

It comes in 5 stylish designs, and the main compartment is zippered ... so you don't have to stress about spilling all your stuff.

Staying hydrated can feel impossible when you're on the move ... but the right water bottle makes all the difference.

The BJPKPK Travel Water Bottle is on sale early for Prime Day ... and it's just what you need for those long travel days.

The handle makes it easy to carry, the design is leak-proof and the bottom is narrow enough to fit right in your cup holder. And the straw? That's the cherry on top.

There's nothing worse than folding all your clothes nice and neat ... just for them to get wrinkled and creased in your luggage.

That's where the OGHom Portable Clothes Steamer comes in! It only takes 20 seconds to heat up and can handle several different types of fabric.

Plus, it's lightweight and compact so you can take it everywhere.

You still have to take care of your pearly whites on the road, and the Philips Sonicare 5950 Toothbrush is on sale early for Prime Day ... so now's the time for an oral hygiene upgrade!

This electric toothbrush has a 2-minute timer to keep you on track, and will even nudge you every 20 seconds to make sure you move on to another area.

Plus, it's got a travel case ... so you can get a complete clean wherever you go.

Portable fans have truly never looked this cool. The Shark Rose Gold Chill Pill Cooling System is both a fan and a mister ... and it's so sleek you won't be embarrassed to whip it out in public.

It's got 10 speeds and noise levels you can adjust depending on what type of traveling you're doing.

And it's versatile -- you can clip it on, wear it cross-body (lanyard sold separately) or twist it so it can prop itself up on a table.

Having a dead battery with no accessible outlet is the worst. But with the JUOVI Power Bank, you never have to feel disconnected on the go!

You can charge up to 4 devices at once -- it's got 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports -- all without an outlet.

After all, no one wants dead gadgets on an hours-long flight.

If you're in the market for some new bags -- but don't quite need a full luggage set -- we've got you! The Delsey Paris Hardside Expandable Carry On is stylish and dependable, but best of all ... it's on sale early for Prime Day! The hard shell is resilient against cracking or breaking and finished with a fun, metallic shine ... so this carry on is functional and fashionable!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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