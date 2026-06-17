Viral Photo Appearing to Show Man Eating Rabbit Under Investigation in Milwaukee

A startling photo circulating on social media appears to show a man eating a rabbit while walking through a residential Milwaukee neighborhood ... and now city officials are reviewing the matter ... TMZ has learned.

The image, shared in a local Facebook group, appears to show a man holding what looks like a partially skinned rabbit carcass to his mouth while walking down a sidewalk on the city's East Side. According to the post, the incident occurred within the last several days.

The graphic photo quickly spread online, prompting questions about whether any health or wildlife regulations may have been violated.

Milwaukee Police Captain Robert Thiel tells TMZ ... the photo was forwarded to the department, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified as investigators work to verify the image. Thiel says there have been no official reports made to police, and the information remains preliminary.

Thiel says DNR was notified because the incident could potentially involve a hunting violation or animal abuse, but authorities first need to determine where the animal came from. He says it's possible the rabbit was legally obtained or that no crime occurred, adding police cannot currently determine whether the incident was criminal, though he described the image as disturbing.