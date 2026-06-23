Arkansas Firefighters Rescue Scared Puppy From Storm Drain, On Video

Play video content Video: Firefighters in Arkansas Rescue Scared Puppy From Storm Drain Paragould Fire Department via Storyful

Having a ruff day? Try getting stuck in a storm drain. A frightened puppy found itself in exactly that predicament ... but fortunately, firefighters in Arkansas came to the rescue!

The Paragould Fire Department shared footage of the the dramatic rescue ... with first responders working to free the scared pup from a large drainage pipe.

Clearly, the little guy wasn't exactly eager to come out ... and that's when firefighters brought out their cheat code ... hot dogs.

The tasty bait did the trick, and after some patient coaxing, firefighters were able to lift the puppy safely from the drain.