Madonna, Charlie XCX and Connor Storrie Are Smoking Hot at Parish Fashion Week

This isn't something you see every day ... Madonna, Charlie xcx and Connor Storrie hanging out together in a cloud of cigarette smoke during Paris Fashion Week.

Well, that's exactly what a video shows that's floating around social media — while all three are posing for paparazzi pics.

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Check it out ... the celebs are sitting on a bench at Tuesday's Saint Laurent show in Paris, France, with Madonna and Charlie puffing on a couple of cigs.

Connor seems right at home next to the two singers as he shows off his buff body for the cameras, while taking in the secondhand smoke, but he doesn't seem too bothered by it.

At one point, the actor is sandwiched between Madonna and Kate Moss, both of whom are wearing cool black shades. Pretty cool place to be, Connor.