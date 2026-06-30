KATSEYE Speaks Out On Manon's Hiatus, Denies Race Was a Factor

Manon's Hiatus Had Nothing to Do With Race!!!

KATSEYE is setting the record straight on bandmate Manon Bannerman's hiatus ... shutting down speculation it had anything to do with the racial discrimination some K-pop fans believed she faced.

In a new interview, Sophia Laforteza made it clear Manon's break had nothing to do with race, saying the idea goes against everything the group stands for.

Lara Raj also addressed where things stand with Manon, insisting the six members remain each other's "safest space" and saying outsiders have no idea what goes on behind the scenes.

She doubled down on Vanity Fair, saying there's nothing but love between them and that if they didn't genuinely care about one another, being in the group would be hell.

Manon announced in February that she was stepping away temporarily to focus on her health and well-being. There's still no word on when she'll return.