Village People Frontman Victor Willis Dead at 74

Victor Willis -- the legendary singer for the ultra-popular 1970's disco band "Village People" -- has died.

In a social media post, the music group said Willis passed away Monday after "a short but aggressive illness." His exact cause of death was not revealed.

Willis was the theatrical frontman for "Village People," who co-wrote the band's most famous songs, such as "YMCA," "Macho Man," "Go West" and "In The Navy."

In the '70's, the group shot to stardom while living up to their "Macho Man" personas, wearing policeman and naval officer outfits.

In 1980, Willis split from the band and got into a legal battle with the other members over copyright issues involving the songs he penned.

But, in 2017, Willis returned to Village People and even cranked out "YMCA" at a pre-inauguration rally for President Trump in January 2025.

Willis was 74.