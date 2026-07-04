Madonna Stuns in Lacy Dress at London Party with Kids Rocco and Lourdes

Play video content Video: Madonna Rocks Sheer Lace Look at London Party With Rocco and Lourdes SplashNews.com

Madonna hit the town Friday night in a lacy black dress as she threw a major party in London on the same day she released her 15th studio album, "Confessions II."

Check it out -- the Queen of Pop dressed in a sexy short dress fitted with lace and criss-cross detailing ... paired with fishnet stockings, knee high black boots, and some bedazzled shades.

Madonna's loved ones came out to support -- you can see she was escorted out of London's Nikita private members club by her much younger beau, Akeem Morris. She was also joined by her kids, Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon.

As you know, Rocco and Madonna's relationship was majorly strained about a decade ago, when he became sick of his mom's on-the-go lifestyle, and moved to London to be with his dad, Guy Ritchie. The ordeal kicked off a months-long custody battle that ended with Rocco moving in with Guy.

Meanwhile, Madonna and Lourdes haven't always seen eye-to-eye, even singing about their relationship tubulence in their new song, "The Test." In the song, Madonna sings about how life in the limelight negatively affected Lourdes -- "Or how it hurt / I wish I knew / The pain I’ve caused / My butterfly / Was always being watched," she says.

But, it's all water under the bridge as the popstar's offspring celebrated her album debut with her.

Madonna is also the proud parent of 4 adopted children -- David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stella -- whom were adopted from Malawi between 2006 and 2017.

She shares Lourdes with former personal trainer to the stars, Carlos Leon.