Madonna Appears To Fires Shots at Ex Sean Penn in New Album

Madonna laid it all out in her new album "Confessions II" ... and it sounds like she's taking savage, surprising shots at her ex-husband Sean Penn.

In the song "Bizarre," the pop icon sounds like she's throwing several jabs at Sean -- they were married for 3 years in the '80s -- seemingly saying the Oscar-winner was "threatened by her" level of fame and that he couldn't handle sharing the spotlight with with her ... among other insults about resentment.

To be clear ... Madonna doesn't use Sean's name ... but the lyrics "movie star, deep blue eyes," along with other obvious hints, sure make it sounds like she is singing about Spicoli.

As you know ... their marriage was one of Hollywood's most turbulent ... the couple was dogged by tabloid rumors of domestic abuse.

Madonna and Sean seemed to have gotten along well for years before this ... so the new shots are surprising.