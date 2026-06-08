Madonna Goes Down On Guy, Parties With Kate Moss In 'CONFESSIONS II - The Film' Music Video

Goes Down on Guy, Parties With Kate Moss In New Music Vid

Madonna is proving she's still the Queen of Pop ... and she's doing it in her signature boundary-pushing style with a new music video full of sexual innuendos.

Ya gotta check out her new video for "CONFESSIONS II - The Film' ... the 67-year-old gets seriously provocative, appearing in a bathroom stall with a mystery man in a scene that leaves very little to the imagination.

Madonna premieres new song “Danceteria” in ‘Confessions II - The Film’ now on YouTube. https://t.co/79gM6UX8eM @PopCrave

The rest of the visuals are just as wild, with Madonna roaming through a club bathroom while surrounded by all sorts of risqué behavior ... plus a stacked lineup of celebrity cameos, including British supermodel Kate Moss.

And the star power doesn't stop there ... Benedict Cumberbatch, Odessa A'zion, and several other familiar faces also pop up throughout the video.

Of course, Madonna has built an entire career on shocking audiences and pushing the envelope, so while the video is definitely eyebrow-raising, it's hardly out of character for the pop icon.