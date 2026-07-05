Warm-Weather Wardrobe to Beat the Heat!

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Summer is all about fun in the sun ... so it's a major bummer when your cute clothes make you feel all sticky and sweaty.

If you're tired of wrestling with your wardrobe, don't worry! We're here to help! We've found a ton of summer shirts, shorts and more that'll keep you cool ... while still turning heads.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The key to beating the heat is breathability ... and the Auodery Women's Linen Shirt is a super cute option that's still nice and lightweight.

This breathable button-down features flattering short sleeves and a classic collar, for a look you can keep casual or dress up.

As an added bonus, it's available in all sorts of colors.

Keep cool on the course with the Libin Men's Golf Shorts! They're sleek and stylish, but made with quick-dry, water-resistant fabric ... so you won't be sitting in your own sweat for 18 holes.

These shorts are also stretchy, so you can comfortably set up for any swing without worrying they'll bust open!

The Shy Velvet Linen Maxi Dress is a floor-length option you won't overheat in. It's made with lightweight linen fabric that flows to the ground for a look that's both elegant and casual.

The open back is fun and flirty, but also great for beating the heat. Plus, it comes in countless colors for every occasion!

There's no better way to cool off on a hot summer's day than a dip in the water. And the Karyth Men's Board Shorts are designed to go from beach to boardwalk without sticking out like a sore thumb.

So, if you're after a pair of swim trunks that could easily double as shorts ... these are definitely the way to go.

There's a lot of linen on this list for a reason ... it'll keep you cool while still creating that summer style you're after.

And the IDEALSANXUN Women's Linen Crop Tank is one of the cutest out there. The buttons down the back?? Are you kidding?!!

If you're after a breezy button-down, the COOFANDY Men's Textured Button-Down is a great find! The short sleeves, spread collar and textured design will make you look and feel good ... even in the summer heat.

It comes in a ton of different colors and styles, and will pair perfectly with the rest of your warm weather wardrobe!

Nothing says "summer" like rocking a romper! The AUTOMET Women's Romper is soft and stretchy, making for a relaxed fit that's both comfy and cute.

They've got a baggy design, so they'll definitely allow some airflow ... which is much-needed when you're trying to keep cool in the scorching sun!

The Hanes Women's Performance Polo gives that classic look but is designed to keep you from feeling sticky and swampy, even in the dead of summer.

The flexible fabric is moisture-wicking ... so when you do start sweating, you should dry off in no time.

Whether you're up for something active or just like the look of a polo, this one will keep you from overheating outside!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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