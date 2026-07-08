Stars Playing Video Games For National Video Game Day

National Video Game Day may have spawned right in the middle of the workweek, but these stars are still pressing start.

Skip the keyboard shortcuts and scroll through our gallery ... then Nintendo Switch your way off the clock, pick up your controller of choice, and get back to gaming.

Zoe Saldana might be considering switching her career from acting to gaming after a good run with her Nintendo.

Somi's vibe is way too relaxed playing on her Switch ... meanwhile, Awkwafina has fully entered her gamer girl era.