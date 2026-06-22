Stars Kissing For National Kissing Day

Pucker up ... it's National Kissing Day, and nobody celebrates with more enthusiasm than Hollywood's biggest lovebirds!

Just check out the photos and take some tips from couples like Claudia Sulewski and Finneas, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan, who have never been shy about showing off their affection in public.

The love doesn't stop there ... these snaps are more of an endless love type deal.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley brought the romance, while Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson looked like a pair of smitten teenagers as they shared a kiss during a trip to Disneyland.