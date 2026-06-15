Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Seen With Scratches On Back, Get Handsy On Their Honeymoon!!!

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are making the most of their Italian honeymoon ... and they can't take their hands off each other.

They're clearly enjoying some newlywed bliss on the Amalfi Coast ... and Callum's got the scratch marks on his back to prove it.

He and the pop star were caught on camera packing on the PDA and soaking up the Mediterranean sun as husband and wife.

They exchanged some sweet foot rubs while they floated in the water, and DL rubbed some lotion onto Callum's back while they were lounging on land.

And, of course, some lip locking was definitely involved. You can see the cute couple sharing a quick kiss while carrying their floats.