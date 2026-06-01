Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wedding Photos

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were glowing on their big day ... and you can feel the love in their wedding photos.

Check out the pics from Dua and Callum's wedding ceremony ... they're absolutely beaming as they tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in England.

The British pop star and her actor beau got hitched Sunday at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London ... and photos show them smiling and holding hands as they walk down the building's front steps with family members on either side tossing confetti in the air.

Dua's wearing all white and Callum's in all navy ... and she's got a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of gloves as she holds his hand and a flower bouquet.

These snaps are from right before the newlyweds drove off in a black car.

While this ceremony was small, it sounds like a bigger extravaganza is in the works ... Dua and Callum are reportedly holding a 3-day wedding celebration later this week in Sicily.