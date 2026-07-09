Turkey Gives NATO Leaders Revolvers With Live Ammo, Much To Belgium's Surprise

NATO is getting dicey nowadays ... Turkey's president gave every world leader at the summit custom revolvers ... but some of heads of state were completely unaware the guns came with live ammunition!!!

Here's the deal ... Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave the stunning pieces of craftsmanship -- engraved with the names of the intended recipients -- as a parting gift to each world leader attending the two-day NATO summit in Ankara ... and Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever was shocked to discover his gift had bullets packed right beside it!

Belgium's leader didn't open the gift before flying home with it ... and when he landed back in Brussels Wednesday, he was surprised to learn he was traveling with a golden gun and six rounds of live ammo ... handing it over to airport police.

Authorities are still deciding what to do with the vintage weapon.