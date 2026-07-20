Tulsi Gabbard's Sister-In-Law Pleads For Protection From Her Brother After His Arrest

Tulsi Gabbard's brother Bhakti's family was pushing for him to get help due to an alleged mental health episode before he was arrested for allegedly trying to lure children into a hotel room ... at least according to his wife.

Bhakti's wife, Kimberley, filed for a temporary restraining order on July 17 ... the same day he was charged for an alleged July 12 incident at a Waikīkī hotel pool. In her petition, obtained by TMZ, she said her husband of nearly a decade has been exhibiting bizarre behavior.

Kimberly claimed Tulsi's brother recently renamed himself "Batarti" and "Jim Morrison Jr." ... and she says he had a "psychotic break."

She claims to have "photos and video to prove this erratic, impulsive, and bizarre behavior that has made me concerned and feel/fear for my safety."

Kimberley said her husband is mentally ill and diagnosed with bipolar disorder and narcissism.

She said she, along with Bhakti’s family, "repeatedly encouraged him to seek 'psychiatric treatment' due to his significant deterioration of his mental state and judgment."

Kimberley asked the court to grant a restraining order to protect her safety and well-being.

The court denied the temporary restraining order requiring Bhakti from coming within 100 feet of her other than for court proceedings ... and set a hearing for later this month.

As TMZ previously reported, Tulsi's brother was arrested on July 17 for allegedly trying to lure multiple children into his hotel room by offering them gum and money.

Police say he also asked the kids for their names and wrote them down in a notebook ... and a woman later reported the incident to police.