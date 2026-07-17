Craig Melvin and Al Roker Granted Restraining Order Against 'Today' Intruder

Stay The Hell Away From Us, 'Today' Intruder!!!

Craig Melvin and Al Roker are not taking any chances after Thursday's alarming incident at the "Today" show studio ... because they're getting court-ordered protection against alleged intruder Andrew Truelove ... TMZ has learned.

Truelove's attorney, Lawrence Gerzog, tells TMZ ... the judge issued a protective order requiring Truelove to stay away from Al and Craig.

TMZ broke the story ... Truelove was asking for Al after somehow slipping past security, and when he couldn't find Al, he turned his attention to Craig, confronting him in a restricted area and allegedly lunging at him while yelling the n-word.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Truelove can't go near the two men at NBC or their homes -- which for the moment is moot because he's still behind bars on $20,000 bail. He's currently being held at Rikers Island as he faces a bunch of hate crime charges.

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