Melania Trump Asks Court to Sanction Journalist Michael Wolff After He Sued Her

He Tried to Game the legal System!!!

Melania Trump's asking the court to sanction journalist Michael Wolff and his attorney ... claiming he tried to manipulate the legal system with his lawsuit against her.

Michael previously sued Melania ... claiming she threatened to take legal action against him over statements he made linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

The First Lady of the United States filed the request Tuesday ... telling the court that Michael and his lawyer presented allegations without any evidence and used federal filings for improper purposes.

Melania says Michael falsely claimed she had a close association with Epstein.

She claims Michael defamed her ... and says her team sent a letter demanding he stop spreading the claims ... but -- instead of responding to her -- she says he sued her as a form of harassment.

Melania points out the lawsuit against her was dismissed in May ... when a judge accused Michael of "gamesmanship," "forum-shopping,” and abusing the judgment process by trying to beat Melania to the courthouse before she could sue him herself.

She's now asking a judge to sanction Michael and his lawyer, award her attorneys' fees she incurred during these proceedings, and any other appropriate relief.