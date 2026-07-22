Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against 'The Deb' Star Charlotte MacInnes

Rebel Wilson scored a big win in court Wednesday ... because a judge in Australia dismissed a defamation lawsuit against her.

The judge tossed actress Charlotte MacInnes' defamation and breach-of-contract claims against Rebel ... and is ordering Charlotte to foot the bill for Rebel's legal fees.

ICYMI, Charlotte starred in "The Deb," Rebel's directorial debut. Charlotte sued after the "Pitch Perfect" alum alleged one of the film's producers, Amanda Ghost, had sexually harassed her leading lady.

Rebel claimed Charlotte told her about an alleged September 23 incident where she and Amanda were swimming at Bondi Beach.

The actress allegedly told the "Bridesmaids" alum that Amanda had mentioned the water was cold so she and Charlotte climbed in the bath together afterward -- still wearing their bathing suits.

According to Rebel, the actress detailed the incident the next day and mentioned it made her uncomfortable ... but Charlotte denied that version of events.

She said in her lawsuit that Rebel shared four sets of Instagram posts between September 2024 and July 2025 that accused Charlotte of changing her story to help her career.

In her ruling, Justice Elizabeth Raper of the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney said that by posting that Charlotte changed her story, Rebel wasn't actually doing anything defamatory.

Raper ruled the assertion wouldn't necessarily cause an ordinary or reasonable person to think less of Charlotte. She also found that MacInnes hadn't shown that Rebel's post hurt her reputation.

She also ruled that Rebel had established that what she said in her post was substantially true. Raper didn't rule about whether or not the shared bath counted as sexualized conduct.

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Rebel opened up about the ruling in a lengthy Instagram post, writing that she'd put "years of passion" into "The Deb" and "seeing that journey disrupted has been incredibly difficult, but I have always believed it was a story worth telling."

She continued ... "This process has taught me a lot. It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I've always believed. I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy."