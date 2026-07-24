Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Split, Have Been Living Separate Lives

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have split but are currently not talking about filing for divorce ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A rep for the estranged couple confirms to TMZ ... the former NBA star and the "Basketball Wives" star have been living separately and leading separate lives. We're told Derek and Gloria built a family together and are in constant communication, trying to work through their issues

We're told the two are not heading to divorce court ... yet.

Derek and Gloria tied the knot in July 2021 during a stunning ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu after postponing their original 2020 wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple first got together in 2015, and after several years of dating, Derek proposed to Gloria in April 2018 in a heartfelt moment that included their children.