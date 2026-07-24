Viral Nolan Wells Pool Photo Isn't From Fourth of July, Best Friend Says

Play video content Video: Pool Photo Nolan Wells The Officer Tatum Show

The viral photo suggesting Nolan Wells made it back to mainland Mississippi on the Fourth of July was actually snapped a week prior ... at least according to his best friend.

Warren Hudson sets the record straight on the viral photo in his interview on "The Officer Tatum Show" ... saying the photo showing Nolan in a pool with a large group of people was taken exactly one week earlier on June 27.

The photo was posted on social media on July 5 ... after Nolan was reported missing ... and before his body washed up on Horn Island, near where he was last seen alive.

Warren says the pool party went down at a friend's house in Pass Christian.

This matches up with what Nolan's other friend, Tracestin Shepherd, previously told Rolling Stone ... although Tracestin wasn't actually at the pool party.

Warren confirmed that it is Nolan in the photo and said he's the one with his arm around Nolan's shoulders.

When the snap started circulating social media, the internet believed it had been taken around 1 AM on July 5 ... which would indicate Nolan had made it back to the mainland from Horn Island after all.

Play video content Video: Friend Claims Nolan Wells Kept Turning Down Ride Back The Officer Tatum Show

But Warren says that's not the case.

As we previously reported, Warren also told host Brandon Tatum that his friend repeatedly asked Nolan to get on the boat to leave with them, but Nolan refused and decided to stay behind with a girl ... who's been identified as 19-year-old Katie McCormack.

However, Katie reportedly told police Nolan was planning to go back with his pals. Her sister also backed her up ... telling Daily Mail that Nolan and Katie had a conversation that led Katie to believe Nolan was heading back on his friends' boat.

Katie also figured Nolan's buddies wouldn't leave him behind on the island ... according to her sister.

As you know, Nolan went missing on the Fourth of July and turned up dead in the water near Horn Island a couple days later.