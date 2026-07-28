'The O.C.' Star Ben McKenzie Teases Possible Political Run

Play video content Video: 'The O.C.' Star Ben McKenzie Teases Possible Run for Political Office TMZ DC

Ben McKenzie could be headed from "The O.C." to D.C. ... if the crypto bros keep pissing him off and he decides to run for political office.

Our intrepid producer Charlie got the 'O.C.' star Monday on Capitol Hill, where the actor was testifying against the CLARITY Act ... but the real campaign tease came when Charlie asked if all these Washington trips might lead to a new career in politics.

While Ben tells us he hopes it doesn't come to that, he doesn't exactly slam the door shut ... adding, "If I get so mad, I might do it."

Charlie floated 2028 ... and Ben didn’t exactly slap a "no" on the bumper sticker. Instead, he ripped politicians he says take crypto-lobby cash and then vote for legislation benefiting the industry.

Sounds like the beginnings of a platform to us! Ben's pandemic curiosity about celebs hawking crypto quickly became a book, a movie and Senate testimony -- making the economics grad a prime target for crypto bros.

As for the 'O.C.' connection ... Charlie noted Ben's character, Ryan Atwood, was an outsider who loved taking swings at Newport Beach's phony elites.