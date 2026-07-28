Sen. John Fetterman Suits Up For Lindsey Graham's Funeral

Play video content Video: Sen. John Fetterman Ditches Casual Look for Suit at Lindsey Graham’s Funeral TMZ DC

John Fetterman did the unthinkable Tuesday on Capitol Hill ... he put on a suit and tie.

The Senator from Pennsylvania traded his signature hoodie and shorts for a jacket, pants, dress shirt and a tie ... as lawmakers waited to board buses to Lindsey Graham's funeral -- prompting our Charlie Cotton to ask how it felt to dress up for once.

Fetterman had a deadpan response ... proving the guy inside the suit is the same we've come to know inside the hoodie.

Charlie gave Fetterman's new look his stamp of approval ... though he admitted he still likes the hoodie. That's when Fetterman floated a possible compromise ... noting people are now pairing suits with shorts.

When asked if a permanent suit era might actually be coming ... Fetterman refused to rule it out, for one specific reason ... but we suppose we'll believe it when we see it.

Fetterman joined lawmakers heading to Washington National Cathedral, where world leaders President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to honor Graham.

Play video content Video: Washington Remembers Lindsey Graham At Memorial Service Fox News

As we reported ... Graham died July 11 at 71 from a tear in his aorta caused by heart disease, and he will be laid to rest Wednesday in South Carolina.