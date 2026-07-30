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Guess the Actress Flaunting Her Huge Boobs

Guess Who Starlet Smuggling These Bazookas

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
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This drop-dead gorgeous actress knows exactly what she's doing with her melons on full display ... and we're taking another trip to the farmers market!

The starlet has become a household name thanks to her starring role in a hugely popular HBO series ... but she's also a savvy businesswoman -- and knows how to peddle her goods.

You got it? Activate your emergency beacon before you click the gallery ... 'cause a boob-alanche is coming!

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