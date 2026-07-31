Brittney Griner's Wife Posted Smiling Family Photos Weeks Before Divorce

Play video content Video: One Happy Family in Photo Dump Weeks Before Divorce Instagram/@cherelletgriner

Brittney Griner's wife seemed to have no idea a divorce was imminent ... or at least she was hiding the info well ... because she posted pics of their seemingly happy family weeks before the pair separated.

Cherelle Griner shared a bunch of pics and vids on July 1 for her 33rd birthday ... and the snaps are full of friends, fun and her fam -- including a photo where she held tightly to Brittney, their faces bunched together.

In a video, the two hold their son -- who was born in 2024 -- in front of a fish tank at an aquarium. Another clip shows the pair giggling as they do a skincare routine together.

It's unclear when any of these pics and videos were taken ... but they were posted 23 days before the date of separation Brittney lists in her divorce filing -- July 24.

As you know ... Brittney filed for divorce on Thursday after 8 years of marriage -- claiming the union is "irretrievably broken."

The two got hitched in 2018 ... and Cherelle -- an attorney -- was a vocal advocate who pushed vigorously for Brittney to be released from prison back in 2022 when she got in big trouble in Russia.