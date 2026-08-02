Charli XCX Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 34th Bday!

It should be illegal to look this good at 34 ... but Charli XCX knows we love it when she's rocking out in barely-there thongs and thick shades.

That's right ... It's Charli's 34th birthday, and there is a whole lot we "Fancy" about this British beauty.

Like this sexy snap of Charli sipping a cocktail in the sun ... in a tiny black bikini, of course.

Don't drool too much in the kitchen ... although we get it, Charli's looking too damn good in an almost see-through shirt, leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination.

That's okay, Charli, we'll leave the imagination to you ... and we're happy to just admire.