Guess The Sexy Female Comedian Bustin' Out of Her Stringy Bra-Top
Guess Who Sexy Comedian Busting Up
Published
This young, up-and-coming comedian is as sexy as she is funny ... can you guess which rising comedian is bustin' out of her top?!
This babe made her comedy debut on "Kill Tony," and she has even toured with comedy star Theo Von.
Her brand of comedy features awkward deadpan storytelling and great crowd work. If you are gonna heckle her, be prepared to get roasted right back!
Still can't figure it out? Slide into the gallery for the big reveal!