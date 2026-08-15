Courtney Love Says She Almost Died in 2019

Courtney Love says she nearly died a few years ago ... but, since she survived the trial, she's now got an optimistic view of her future.

The singer and guitarist revealed the shocking news in an Instagram post Friday ... explaining her health issues arose while she was working on her long-awaited solo album, which is why it has taken so long to come.

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She recalled, "I went to England in 2019 and when I went there, you know, my body just exploded. It just exploded. And I was in hospitals a lot."

Courtney continued, "I almost died, I lost all my hair. I was about 100 pounds. And they told me I was going to die, and I didn’t believe them."

Courtney didn't reveal the cause of her life-threatening sickness ... but she took some time to reflect on her tendency to challenge those with authority -- and admitted she should probably listen to doctors now.

The musician also spoke about optimistically about her future ... saying she wants to tour again and is working out the logistics.

She opened up about making the album more in the caption of her vulnerable post, revealing she thought it would be the last project she would ever work on.